Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Hitched: Here Are Highlights Of Couple's Dreamy Wedding

After a whirlwind romance for five years, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in a private and simple ceremony at Kapoor's Vastu residence in Mumbai. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their close family and friends and treated their fans with adorable pictures from their nuptials. Here are some highlights from Ranbir and Alia's wedding.

A simple but elegant wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt opted for a simple yet elegant ceremony to tie the knot. The couple exchanged vows on the balcony of Kapoor's Vastu residence in Mumbai. They twinned in ivory coloured ensembles by Sabyasachi Mukherjee along with some breathtaking jewellery.

Alia Bhatt went for a no-makeup look

Alia Bhatt definitely set goals by going for a no-makeup look at her wedding. The actor wore a Sabyasachi saree and jewellery, left her hair open and completely ditched make-up for her nuptials.

Ranbir kneels before Alia during their Varmala ceremony

A video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Varmala ceremony is currently making rounds on the internet. In the video, Ranbir Kapoor's brothers lifted him during the Varmala ceremony. However, the Rockstar actor seemingly asked them to put him down as he kneeled before Alia for her to place the garland around his neck.

Ranbir and Alia follow Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's wedding tradition

After their nuptials, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt cut a three-tier cake in the presence of their family and friends. They also raised a toast and drank champagne from each other's glasses. 42 years ago on January 22, 1980, Neetu Kapoor and late actor RIshi Kapoor also did the same after their wedding.

Members of the Kapoor, Nanda, Jain, Ambani and Bhatt families graced the wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made sure to invite all family members and their close friends on their special day. All members of the Kapoor, Jain, Bhatt and Nanda families were there in attendance. Apart from these, Akash Ambani and his wife, Shloka Mehta, also graced the event.

Ranbir and Alia stepped out of their house to greet the paparazzi

On April 14, in the evening, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out of their Vastu residence to greet the paparazzi. Alia Bhatt also joined her hands before the photographers, while Ranbir blew kisses at them. The couple looked deeply in love as they posed for pictures in their wedding ensembles.

Ranbir lifts Alia in his arms

After greeting the paparazzi outside their residence, the couple began to head back. As they were going back to their residence, their fans asked the Barfi star to lift Alia in his arms. Ranbir obliged and lifted his wife Alia Bhatt in his arms, while an excited Alia waved at her fans.

