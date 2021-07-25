Alia Bhatt's Wish For India's Olympics Team Sparks Laughs Galore As Netizens Spot Goof-up

Alia Bhatt has occasionally given netizens a reason to poke fun at her, a trend that started from her goof-up at a chat show during the initial stages of her career. The actor did so again with her good wishes for the Indian contingent at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. She posted a photograph of the contingent from a previous edition, being led by Sushil Kumar, sparking laughs galore.

Alia Bhatt trolled for posting an old picture to wish the Indian Olympics team

Numerous Bollywood stars sent out their best wishes to Team India as they ventured out in style, holding the Indian flag, at the Olympics opening ceremony on Saturday. This included Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others. However, it was Alia's wish that became a talking point for the wrong reasons.

Using the hashtag 'Tokyo 2021', she wrote, 'Best of luck to the Indian contingent' with the Indian flag and heart emojis. Netizens, however, were quick to spot the error as they spotted Sushil Kumar, who eventually added to his silver medal at the 2008 Olympics with a bronze in that edition, carrying the Indian flag. Many netizens shared how the wrestler was now in jail in a murder case.

Alia Bhatt wishing Indian contingent with a pic from 2012 featuring Sushil Kumar (now in jail) and Madhura Honey pic.twitter.com/BtiIXjweby — Abhishek (@ImAbhishek7_) July 24, 2021

They also seemed to have remembered the Indian contingent donning a yellow turban in that edition, while the 2021 contingent, led by Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh, were also dressed in their India blazers over a traditional outfit.

Netizens posted laughing emojis for Alia's goof-up, and wrote, 'don't call it a honest mistake', 'do a 'basic Google search', and more. One wrote that the Student of the Year star was still 'living in 2012' while another jokingly felt relieved that she did not put the cricket team's photo. A user called it a 'shame.'

Err…. Photo is from 2012 Olympics Alia Bhatt, please don’t call it honest mistake 😅@aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/6TK3qzEb87 — Divyam 👀 (@divyamd) July 23, 2021

Alia Bhatt posting 2012 olympics photu ft Sushil kumar who is in jail.

Celebs, do a basic google search! — Kushal (@kushchronicle21) July 24, 2021

I’m happy that she didn’t post a pic of Indian Cricket team’s march — Pravin (@Pravintime) July 24, 2021

Meanwhile, India was off to an impressive start to the Olympics as Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal on Day 1. The wrestler won the honour in the 49-kgs category. Many stars of the film industry conveyed their congratulations to the athlete.

Alia too was one of them and did not err this time. The 28-year-old wrote, 'what a start' to Tokyo Olympics on a graphic of Mirabai Chanu's weightlifting, along with her being the first Indian weightlifter to bag a silver in two decades.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.