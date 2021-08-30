Alia Bhatt's Words Of Wisdom With 'on The Way' Sun-kissed Photos Surely A Monday Treat

Alia Bhatt enjoys a massive Instagram following of over 54.6 million. The actor often treats her Instagram followers with glimpses of her daily life and several posts. She also has a strong caption game as she gives away some motivational quotes. The actor recently shared some words of wisdom on a Monday afternoon.

Alia Bhatt shares some sunkissed photos

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a series of sunkissed photos with a green and serene backdrop. The actor's casual yet chic outfit had a pink one-shoulder crop top and a pair of distressed jeans. She completed her look with Prussian blue coloured peep-toes. She captioned her sun-kissed photos with some words of wisdom and shared how she enjoys taking pictures. She wrote, "we learn the way, on the way ☀️ —- we also must take some pictures while we do so 😏💛." Alia Bhatt's latest post caught the attention of several Bollywood celebrities, including her mother, Soni Razdan, and co-actor Ranveer Singh. While Soni Razdan wrote, "Couldn’t agree more 😍❤️🥰," Ranveer Singh dropped a series of red heart emoticons in the comment section.

This is not the first time that the Gully Boy actor treated her fans with some solo snaps and wise captions. She shared a photo on August 15 in which she was seen wearing a turquoise coloured top with bell sleeves and lace on brown shorts. The actor chose brown sandals to complete her look. In the caption, the 28-year-old actor quoted Yoko Ono and wrote, "you change the world by being yourself 💛."

In July, the actor treated her Instagram fans with a beachy no-makeup selfie. In the photo, she was seen wearing a blue coloured sleeveless top with a black hat. Some palm leaves were visible in the background. Alia Bhatt's words of wisdom for this post were, "smile dream shine."

Alia Bhatt's upcoming movies

Alia Bhatt has a long list of upcoming movies in her pipeline. The actor is currently waiting for the release of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She will also make her South debut with SS Rajamouli's RRR. Apart from these, the actor will be starring in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Brahmastra, Jee Le Zara, and Darlings, which will also be her production venture.

IMAGE: ALIA BHATT'S INSTAGRAM