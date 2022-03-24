Alia Pens Cute 'sister Appreciation Post' For Shaheen Bhatt; Mother Soni Razdan Reacts

Alia Bhatt shares a deep bond with her elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt, and never fails to express it. The actor often mentions how Shaheen Bhatt is not only her sister but also her best friend and shares all her happy moments with her sister. She recently shared a "sister appreciation" post for her author sister and won the hearts of her fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt recently shared a happy picture with her elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt. In the photo, the sister duo could be seen sharing smiles as they posed for the picture. While Alia Bhatt wore a sleeveless floral dress, Shaheen Bhatt looked cute in a pink and orange outfit.

Sharing the photo, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Sister appreciation post. I love you @shaheenb you make everything better." Their mother and veteran actor Soni Razdan reacted to the photo with heart face emojis.

Shaheen Bhatt's special note for Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt recently went on a vacation with her sister and mother to celebrate her 29th birthday. The actor usually celebrates her special day with her girl gang and did the same this year. On her birthday, Shaheen Bhatt penned a heartfelt note for her sister mentioning how important she is in her life.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shaheen Bhatt penned a heartfelt note for her sister. She shared a cute photo in which she could be seen lifting up the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "My best friend, my baby girl, my everything. There are few things in life comparable to the joy of having you by my side on this and every journey. I’m so proud of you. Of the person you’re evolving into, of the person you so effortlessly are, of the person you work so hard to be. We call you sunshine because you are - dazzling, life-affirming and unfiltered. I hope the light in you continues to grow brighter and illuminate all of our lives always. I love you so much. Happy Birthday."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film RRR. She is also shooting for the last schedule of her first collaboration, Brahmastra, with her actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Takht in her kitty.

Image: Instagram/@shaheenb