Although Alia Bhatt has given a number of memorable performances in her career spanning over almost a decade, many believe her latest Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi is a touchstone for the actor. With soft features and a charming personality, Bhatt successfully changed her on-screen image as a tough and resilient madam of Kamathipura. Apart from learning voice modulation and the disposition suited for a powerful figure, the actor had the help of a team of skilled makeup artists who took into every small detail while preparing the actor for a scene.

As the film continues to attract a crowd at the ticket windows, the Alia Bhatt starrer has so far minted over Rs 123.31 cr. at the box office. The makeup team of the movie recently took to social media to share a glimpse into the meticulous task of transforming the 29-year-old actor from a 'pretty girl to a resilient lady'.

Alia Bhatt transformation in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Preetisheel Singh Dsouza, the makeup artist responsible for the entire cast of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial venture, shared a video of how her team thoroughly created Alia Bhatt's bruised and battered look for a scene in the film. The video depicted the tedious process and all the factors that had to be considered whilst creating the look. In the caption, Dsouza explained the thought-process behind the same by writing,

''To transform Alia into Ganga and then Gangubai was one tricky job. From a sweet and pretty looking girl to a charming yet resilient lady was something propelling for me and my team,'' she continued, ''The rise, sink, and rising again with a tale of overflowing pain and rage was a graph that needed depth not just in her scars and wounds but also in her smiles and laughter. These were details that we kept in mind and here we are!''

Furthermore, she also lauded the young actor for her critically acclaimed performance in the film by writing, ''One hell of an enthralling performance by @aliaabhatt, absolutely superlative staging of #GangubaiKathiawadi.'' The makeup artist was also responsible for transforming the rest of the Gangubai Kathiawadi cast namely Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh and more.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt