Alia's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Shoot Wrap To Asha Bhosle's Tribute: Bollywood Recap

Several events took place in the sphere of Bollywood today. From the wrapping up of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to Asha Bhosle remembering RD Burman on his birth anniversary, many events made headlines on June 28, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest Bollywood news for the day

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi wrapped up

Alia took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos from her time on the sets of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi to announce its wrap. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together!”

Asha Bhosle remembers RD Burman on his birth anniversary

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle took to her Twitter handle to remember her late husband RD Burman on his birth anniversary. She shared a monochrome picture of them standing next to each other and wrote, “Thank you for the music (not just from me but also the millions of hearts that beat to your madness). Happy birthday Pancham.” Burman breathed his last at the age of 54 as he suffered from cardiac arrest.

Thank you for the music (not just from me but also the millions of hearts that beat to your madness). Happy birthday Pancham ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hqOWG45w7F — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) June 27, 2021

Kangana Ranaut issues ‘last warning’ to movie ‘mafia’

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and wrote that ‘'movie mafia pappus' get 'sleepless nights' whenever she announces new projects. She further wrote that she knows one particular ‘dumbo’ who accused of doing ‘underhand PR’. She also said that this person had called her ‘'150 cr business wali Manikarnika' a 'flop'."

Image: Kangana Ranaut's Instagram

Abhay Deol announces new Disney film

Abhay Deol took to his Instagram handle to share the trailer of his upcoming Disney film Spin. The trailer focused on a girl who realises her love for music through deejaying. In the caption of the post, he informed that the film will be available for the US audience on August 13, 2021.

Urvashi Rautela awarded the Stree Shakti National Award 2021

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram to share pictures of her being awarded the Stree Shakti National Award 2021. The award was bestowed by the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Urvashi was honoured with this award for her contribution to the Hindi film industry.

Image: ALIA BHATT and ASHA BHOSLE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.