All About Sonam Kapoor’s Childhood, Family, Education And Career

Known for her outspoken personality in the media, Sonam Kapoor is frequently credited as one of the most fashionable divas of the industry. Sonam Kapoor has recently come up with a romantic drama named The Zoya Factor. Although Sonam Kapoor has not been a part of many hit films, she has managed to be in the limelight. While many know about her journey in Bollywood, not many know about her childhood days.

Childhood of Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor was born on June 9, 1985 in Chembur, Bombay, to actor Anil Kapoor and former model and designer Sunita Kapoor. She has two siblings, producer-sister Rhea Kapoor and actor-brother Harshvardhan Kapoor. Sonam went to Arya Mandir School in Juhu. She says that she used to bully boys in school. During her school days, Sonam was good at basketball and rugby. She was an excellent Kathak and classical dancer. Sonam is also well-versed with Latin dance that is similar to ballroom and folk dance. Although her first job lasted only for a week, it was as a waitress when she was just 15. As a teenager, Sonam struggled with weight issues as she was over-weight. Sonam has been quite open about her childhood struggles. She said, “I had every issue related to weight that I could have. I was unhealthy, I had bad skin, and I had hair growing on my face!”.

Sonam Kapoor’s education

Sonam Kapoor's childhood has been quite ‘naughty’ and ‘carefree’. Sonam started to figure out her life after stepping out of school life. She enrolled at the United World College of South East Asia in Singapore for her pre-university education where she studied theatre and arts. Later, she started her bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from the University of East London, but due to some unknown reasons, she shifted back to Mumbai and continued her course in correspondence through the University of Mumbai. Sonam always wanted to be a director and writer.

Sonam Kapoor’s career

She expressed her desire to work as a crew member of Rani Mukerji’s then-ongoing shoot, Black (2005). Black was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and saw Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. She was appointed as the assistant director to Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Black on the request of her father, Anil Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor was offered the lead role in Bhansali’s Saawariya (2007) that was her Bollywood debut. Sonam has done several rom-com movies like I Hate Luv Storys, Aisha, Thank You, Raanjhanaa and also women-centric films like Neerja and Veere Di Wedding. Sonam has received the National Film Award and Filmfare Award for her emotional role in Neerja. Sanju and Veere Di Wedding are one of the highest-grossing films of Sonam Kapoor’s career.

