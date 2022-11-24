All-out Anger Against Richa Chadha For Outrageous Post Mocking India’s Galwan Martyrs

Richa Chadha has made a condemnable and outrageous offhand remark pointedly trying to mock India's martyrs, bravehearts and the Army. The actor replied to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's comments that the Indian Army is ready to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Responding to a post on the statement of intent, Chadha wrote 'Galwan says hi'. With insult and disrespect to the 20 Jawans who made the supreme sacrifice in the Galwan clash with the Chinese PLA writ large, her tweet has drawn significant backlash.

Anger against Richa Chadha for post mocking India’s Galwan martyrs

Reacting to Richa's remarks, one Twitterati wrote, "This is pathetic and below anyone can go @RichaChadha you should be ashamed of urself." Another mentioned, "Dozens of Bravehearts from Indian Army attained martyrdom while eliminating around 100 Chinese soldiers in Galwan valley But Bollywood actress Richa Chadha mocks the Army Blood boils looking at such anti-Army statements!" Take a look at some of the reactions.

Dozens of bravehearts from Indian Army attained martyrdom while eliminating around 100 Chinese soldiers in Galwan valley



But Bollywood actress Richa Chadha mocks the Army



Blood boils looking at such anti-Army statements! pic.twitter.com/ayg23HLuSZ — Mahesh Vikram Hegde 🇮🇳 (@mvmeet) November 24, 2022

This is pathetic and below anyone can go @RichaChadha you should be ashamed on urself https://t.co/rXJ3SLKBKZ — Aditya Dubey (@AdityaD13069055) November 23, 2022

#BREAKING | 'No one has the right to insult our soldiers. I request Maharashtra government to take strict action against Richa Chadha,' says producer Ashoke Pandit after she mocked the sacrifice of Galwan martyrs. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/ZdRD8slXew — Republic (@republic) November 24, 2022

No matter if you win or lose it a part of war..but mocking the Indian army who lost their lives ..it is really shameful... — @Shant Country First ( Fan of Indian army)🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Shant61195631) November 24, 2022

Dear @RichaChadha ji,



I cannot explain in words the hurt I felt seeing your tweet. It’s not everyday that you come across such loathsome words from a fellow citizen. It’s not about me being a Fauji. It’s not even about you not being one. It’s the sheer audacity and shamelessness — Maj Manik M Jolly,SM (@Manik_M_Jolly) November 24, 2022

In his statement, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi mentioned, "The military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply (sic).”

India-China Galwan Valley clash

The Galwan valley clash between India and China took place on the intervening night of June 15-16, 2020, as a months-long standoff between the two Nations' forces spilled over into a Chinese ambush on India's troops who had stood firm against China's attempts to change the status-quo with respect to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and claim parts of Indian territory. A mass brawl broke out, as the firing of weapons could have led to a far larger escalation, though the Chinese PLA did use clubs and rods wrapped in barbed wire nonetheless.

The death of 20 Indian Jawans, which the Indian armed forces confirmed long before China acknowledged its own casualties, marked the first casualties in a conflict on the India-China border for decades. While India was upfront in marking the sacrifice of its martyrs, China took months to do the same and even now, doubts remain as to whether China under-counted its casualties. Multiple intel reports at the time estimated that China may have suffered over 35 casualties. Ultimately, months later, China claimed 4 of its soldiers had died. The incident resulted in a mass mobilisation of forces on both sides of the border and repeated talks at both military and diplomatic levels to de-escalate the situation.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THERICHACHADHA)