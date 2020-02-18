Amar Singh Expresses Regret For 'over Reaction' Against Amitabh Bachchan Amid Ill-health

Amar Singh and Amitabh Bachchan patched up after years as they exchanged messages on the occasion of the death anniversary of the former's father. The veteran politician expressed ‘regret’ over some of his statements directed at the actor and his family and termed it as an ‘over reaction.’ He also hinted at his poor health, sharing that he was at a stage of life where he is ‘fighting a battle of life and death’, allegedly referring to a kidney ailment.

READ: Former SP Leader Amar Singh Lashes Out At Azam Khan Over Lewd Comment On Jaya Prada, Says 'parties Are Quiet Under The Garb Of Secularism'

Singh took to Twitter to express his feelings:

Today is my father’s death anniversary & I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life & death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji & family. God bless them all. — Amar Singh (@AmarSinghTweets) February 18, 2020

Amar Singh and Amitabh Bachchan were said to be on great terms at one point in time. It is said that Jaya Bachchan considered him like an elder brother and the politician helped Big B during his low professional phase. The legend had said in an interview that he’d have been on the road or ended up as a taxi driver, if not for Singh.

The Samajwadi Party leader is reported to have stepped in during the actor's financial trouble over Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd (ABCL). Their friendship made Singh even offer Jaya Bachchan a Rajya Sabha seat on behalf of Samajwadi Party.

As per reports, the cracks in their relationship emerged when the Shahenshah actor did not visit the politician when he was lodged in Tihar jail over corruption allegations. He was quoted as saying at that time that the ‘friendship was gone’ after the actor visited him only after the politician got bail.

The politician had made headlines in 2017 when he was quoted as saying that Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan were living in separate bungalows. He had also stated at that time that there was ‘speculation’ of a problem between Jaya and Aishwarya, but he was not ‘responsible’ for it. Singh had questioned Bachchan’s ‘stoic silence’ in the Panama Papers leak too. Big B, known for his politically correct stance, had called Singh a ‘friend’ and that he had the right to say what he said.

READ:BJP Will Win Elections As Nationalism Has Taken Over Casteism: Amar Singh

Singh had even lashed out at a speech of Jaya Bachchan in the Parliament on the ill-treatment meted out to women in India. He had then pointed out the ‘indecent’ scenes done by Bachchan Sr, Abhishek and Aishwarya in films.

Singh, meanwhile, has been tweeting regularly, even sharing videos from his home, on the Citizenship Amendment Act, Budget 2020, Rahul Gandhi’s recent controversial statement on Pulwama attack and more.

A progressive #Budget2020 for all. It's very rarely seen that from wealth creators to farmers and poor people are collectively taken care of by any govt in the past. Its truly the core essence of Sabka saath sabka vikaas. A slogan endeavoured by @narendramodi ji. @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/AvtLsSaCX9 — Amar Singh (@AmarSinghTweets) February 1, 2020

READ:"Akhilesh Is Aurangzeb, Mulayam Like Shah Jahan," Attacks Former SP Leader Amar Singh Also Raising Questions On Mayawati's Mainpur Rally

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.