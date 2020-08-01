Amar Singh's Death: BigB Posts Solemn Wordless Pic With Head Bowed After Close Friend Dies

Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh died on Saturday and Amitabh Bachchan, his close friend at one point of time, took to his social media handle to share a picture bowing his head. The post had no caption, but the picture was worth a thousand words. Singh (64) died in Singapore, where he was undergoing treatment, on Saturday. He had undergone a kidney transplant in 2011 and was not keeping well for a long time.

In February 2020, Amar Singh, took to Twitter to say that he regretted his overreaction against 'once a close friend' Amitabh Bachchan and his family. He wrote, "Today is my father's death anniversary and I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life and death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji and family. God bless them all (sic)."

Singh who had been close with the Bachchans in the1990s, soured after he quit the Samajwadi Party (SP) in 2010 and was jailed in Tihar for alleged bribery, as per reports.

Amar Singh's political-Bollywood career

Amar Singh who was a close friend of the Bachchans since 1990s, helped Bachchan revive his debt-ridden Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL) in 2003. Stepping in as the vice-chairman of the company, he was publically referred to as a 'younger brother' by Big B. Singh also reportedly helped launch actor Jaya Bachchan's political career in the Samajwadi Party in 2004. The actor was elected to the Rajya Sabha and has since then held the position.

Singh himself was elected to the Rajya Sabha four times - in 1996, 2002,2008 and 2016. He held several posts on several parliamentary commissions since then but was most known as SP's go-to man for swinging political support to SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in Delhi. He shot to fame when he saved the UPA-1 government by pledging support of 39 MPs when it was reduced to a minority as CPI withdrew its support to the coalition over the proposed Nuclear Accord with the United States.

