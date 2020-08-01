PM Modi And President Kovind Condole Loss Of 'energetic Parliamentarian' Amar Singh

Condoling the loss of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, tweeted that Singh was an energetic public figure, which had witnessed some of the major political developments from close quarters. Lauding Singh's friendships across many spheres of life, PM Modi shared his condolences with Singh's family and friends. President Ram Nath Kovind too shared his condolences at the loss of 'an able parliamentarian'.

Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: SOG to move HC; CM Gehlot willing to 'forgive Pilot'

PM Modi & President Kovind share condolences

Amar Singh Ji was an energetic public figure. In the last few decades, he witnessed some of the major political developments from close quarters. He was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his friends & family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2020

Sad to hear of the demise of senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Amar Singh. A man of many parts, Singh was an able parliamentarian. Condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2020

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 17 lakh mark as fatality falls to 2.15%

Amar Singh passes away at 64

Earlier in the day, former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passed away in a hospital in Singapore. Singh had been undergoing treatment for kidney failure at the hospital for the past six months. The 64-year-old Rajya Sabha MP had earlier undergone a kidney transplant in 2013.

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes away in Singapore hospital after prolonged illness

Singh's ill-health & regrets on Bachchan fallout

The former SP leader and once-close confidante of Superstar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted in March that he was undergoing treatment for kidney ailments in Singapore. He had expressed hopes of 'returning with double energy", while dismissing rumours of his death.Recently, Singh had grabbed the headlines when he expressed regret over his fallout with Bachchan. Singh who had been close with the Bachchans 1990s, soured after he quit the Samajwadi Party (SP) in 2010 and was jailed in Tihar for alleged bribery, as per reports.

Ashok Gehlot hints at a truce, says 'Will forgive Sachin Pilot if High Commands says so'

Amar Singh's political-Bollywood career

Amar Singh who was a close friend of the Bachchans since 1990s, helped Bachchan revive his debt-ridden Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL) in 2003. Stepping in as the vice-chairman of the company, he was publically referred to as a 'younger brother' by Big B. Singh also reportedly helped launch actor Jaya Bachchan's political career in the Samajwadi Party in 2004. The actor was elected to the Rajya Sabha and has since then held the position.

Singh himself was elected to the Rajya Sabha four times - in 1996, 2002,2008 and 2016. He held several posts on several parliamentary commissions since then but was most known as SP's go-to man for swinging political support to SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in Delhi. He shot to fame when he saved the UPA-1 government by pledging support of 39 MPs when it was reduced to a minority as CPI withdrew its support to the coalition over the proposed Nuclear Accord with the United States.

Singh's political stardom turned when he resigned from the SP over a rift with Yadav along with actress-turned-politician Jaya Prada in 2010. While Jaya Prada has since then joined the BJP, Singh was subsequently charged in 2011 for bribing three MPs to support Manmohan Singh’s UPA-I government during a trust vote in 2008. After serving a brief stint in Tihar jail in 2011, his relations with the Bachchans too soured as he said, "Bachchan only came after I was granted bail and was in the hospital. I was very cold and formal with him because he waited," according to the book Behind Bars: Prison Tales of India’s Most Famous.