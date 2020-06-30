Amazon India Eliminates Single-use Plastic In Packaging; Dia Mirza, Riteish Deshmukh React

Amazon India announced on Monday that it has eliminated all single-use plastic in packaging originating from its 50-plus fulfilment centres in the country. Appreciating the move, Bollywood actor Dia Mirza and Riteish Deshmukh took to their Twitter handle and applauded the initiative.

While Dia, an environmental enthusiast called it a 'Good News'; Riteish Deshmukh cheered for the company. Richa Chadha supported the move and retweeted Mirza's comment.

In September 2019, the company had pledged to meet this goal in an accelerated time frame by June this year, it said in a statement. The first milestone towards this goal was achieved in December 2019 when the company replaced plastic packaging material, such as bubble wraps and air pillows, with paper cushion' in its packaging.

The company then introduced 100 per cent plastic-free and biodegradable paper tape earlier this year, which is used to seal and secure customer shipments. Additionally, the company has replaced thin cling films for customer deliveries among other material with packaging options that are not single-use plastic in nature.

"All other plastic packaging material originating from the Amazon Fulfilment Centres is 100 per cent recyclable through available collection, segregation and recycling channels," the statement added.

Reactions

@amazonIN thank you for the green initiative. It's great to see Paper tapes for packaging, thumps up for this #BanSingleUsePlastic — Dev #StayHomeStaySafe (@dev_sharmaji) June 29, 2020

So proud to announce that we have eliminated single use plastic in packaging here in Amazon India! https://t.co/xmYG6tRDdy — Minari Shah (@MinariShah) June 29, 2020

Amazon India is aggressively working to develop plastic free alternatives for packaging material, and has committed to elimination of single use plastic from packaging in the network by June 2020. (1/2) ^BH — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) June 29, 2020

Received a completely plastic free @amazon packaging for the first time. Even the tape is paper!! pic.twitter.com/omAjwGvAzT — Saanchi Dhulla (@SaanchiDhulla) June 27, 2020

