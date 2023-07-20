Ameesha Patel Shares Photo With Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Amid Tiff Reports

Ameesha Patel has been in the news after she opened up about the mismanagement on the sets of Gadar 2 by Anil Sharma's production house. While reports of a tiff between the two made rounds after her big revelation, the actress put a stop to it by sharing a photo with the filmmaker on her Instagram handle. She also penned a note for the Gadar 2 filmmaker.

Ameesha Patel's post for Gadar 2 director

The actress shared a candid photo of herself with Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on her Instagram handle. In the photo, the actor-filmmaker duo can be seen sharing a laugh. The actress captioned her post: "Spent the entire day today with Anil Sharma at his office... a director who I have known and respected for 24 years n counting now!!"

"Enjoyed seeing KHAIRAYAT SONG With him and the entire team," the actress concluded. Seeing the image, it seems both Ameesha and Anil Sharma are on good terms.

All about Ameesha Patel and Anil Sharma's reported tiff

A few days ago, Ameesha took to her Twitter handle to voice her grievances against the production house of Gadar 2. In a series of tweets, she revealed the challenges she faced during the final schedule of the film shot in Chandigarh. The actress also accused the production house of non-payment to various technicians, such as costume designers and makeup artists. It led to speculations of a rift between the actor and the filmmaker.

However, days later, while speaking to Pinkvilla, director Anil Sharma dismissed the report and said there were no issues between them. He called the rumours, "mere gossip" and added, "Ameesha's professionalism is beyond question. There is no fight between us. It's all about love and affection."

Ameesha Patel is gearing up for Gadar 2

Currently, Ameesha Patel is busy promoting her upcoming film Gadar 2. She will be reprising her role as Sakina. The film also stars Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. The period action drama will hit the theatres on August 11, clashing with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.