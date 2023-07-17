Gadar 2 Star Ameesha Patel Reveals Why Utkarsh Sharma Was Cast For The Role Of Jeete

Ameesha Patel is currently gearing up for the release of her film Gadar 2. The actress will reprise her role of Sakeena in the film after 22 years. The movie will also star Utkarsh Sharma and the actress has an interesting anecdote for the same.

3 things you need to know

Utkarsh Sharma essays the role of the protagonist’s son.

He is also the son of director Anil Sharma.

The movie will hit the big screens on August 11.

Ameesha Patel recalls casting Utkarsh Sharma

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha spilt the beans on the casting of Utkarsh Sharma in 2001 film. The actress revealed that it was she who recommended him for the part of Jeete. She recalled, “They were screen testing so many children. I was in the office, and I said, ‘Anil ji aap kya kar rahe ho? Aapka beta itna cute hai, aap usi ko lelo (Your son is so cute, why don’t you cast him)."

(Utkarsh Sharma plays the role of Sunny Deol's son, Jeete in the movie Gadar | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

However, the actress also revealed that the idea did not get immediate approval from the director. She recalled that Anil Sharma asked her to float the idea with the producers and they agreed by saying ‘What is better than a father directing his son’. Ameesha added by saying that the working hours on the movie sets are conducive only for someone who is family. Talking about the working hours, the actress reiterated that the director used to make them work for ‘30-32 hours’ at a stretch and only his own son could put up with it.

Ameesha Patel on actresses not getting their fair share in Bollywood films

In a recent conversation with Republic Digital, the actress gave a candid confession about her disappointment with Bollywood. She opined that the heroines not getting enough space in movies as well as the posters are the reason why “Bollywood is taking a beating”. She also alleged that the “old world charm that people loved about Bollywood has disappeared.”

She added, “Bollywood is about the magical, larger-than-life love stories. But today, you don't even find a heroine on the poster which is so sad because they are an important part of cinema. A film is not just about the hero. Yes, he is very important, he does draw the audiences in but the heroine is very important too, as is a villain or a comedian.”