Ameesha Patel Agrees With Rakesh Roshan, Calls 'Corona Pyaar Hai' 'a Complete Mockery'

As the country is uniting to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, moviemakers have lined up to call dibs on film titles related to the COVID-19. One of those titles is Corona Pyaar Hai. As the title closely resembles one of Rakesh Roshan's films called Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, fans are quick to assume that it is a parody title for the same. Rakesh Roshan was irked by this and revealed in an interview with a leading daily that it is a mockery of the situation that the world is combating.

Ameesha Patel jumps to support Rakesh Roshan

When this article made news, the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai star Ameesha Patel took to her social media to share an image of the article. She added in the caption that she totally agrees with filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. She captioned the image, "I so agree with u Mr Rakesh Roshan ... it’s an appalling and a complete Mockery 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻" (sic)

Rakesh Roshan further told the news daily that there is no similarity between the two films. he added that even with regards to the names, Corona Pyaar Hai has a different meaning to it. He further said that he cannot do anything about it. The title was reportedly registered by Eros International with the Indian Film and Television Producers Council last week.

On the work front, Ameesha Patel was last seen in The Great Indian Casino in 2019. Directed by Rupesh Paul and Dev Rathee, the film also starred Asif Basra and Pankaj Berry. The actor will reportedly be seen in Desi Magic essaying the character of Sonia Saxena and Mahi Deol in the film. According to reports, she will also be seen in Akashaditya Lama's Tauba Tera Jalwa.

