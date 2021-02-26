Ameesha Patel's woes for Rs 2.5 crore fraud case continue; Jharkhand HC seeks response

The Rs 2.5 crore-fraud case continued to trouble Ameesha Patel. In a case that has been going on since 2019, the Jharkhand High Court asked her to submit her response to the allegations within two weeks. The Gadar: Ek Prem Katha star had been accused of failing to repay the amount taken from producer Ajay Kumar Singh, and committing a bounced cheque offence.

Update in Rs 2.5 crore fraud case against Ameesha Patel

As per reports, the case came up for hearing in the Jharkhand High Court recently. In a hearing by video conferencing, Judge Anand Sen heard both the parties, and directed the next date of hearing to two weeks later. He also ordered both the parties to submit the written response in time for the next hearing.

Case against Ameesha Patel

Producer Ajay Kumar Singh in his complaint had alleged that Ameesha Patel had taken Rs 3 crore from him in 2017 after a meeting at an event, over collaboration on her production venture Desi Girl. While the movie had shared promos, it eventually faced roadblocks and has not released yet.

Ameesha Patel and Sahil Shroff in #DesiMagic... Filming complete... Produced by Ameesha Patel and Kunaal Goomer... Directed by Mehul Atha... Filmed in #Mumbai, #Punjab, #London, #Paris, #Georgia and #Bangkok... Ameesha will be seen in a double role. pic.twitter.com/j5YGsxFRd9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2019

He alleged that Ameesha kept ignoring requests and refused to take calls to pay back the money when he realised that the movie had been shelved. After repeated attempts, she finally handed him a cheque, which, bounced, he alleged in his complaint.

The case had been registered against the actor under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and 138 of the NI Act. Previously, in October 2019, an arrest warrant had been issued against Ameesha in the case by a Ranchi civil court. Her business partner Kunal Goomer too is facing legal trouble for the case.

