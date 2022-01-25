Amid 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Release Controversy, 'Shehzada' Team Supports Kartik Aaryan

Makers of Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Shehzada have issued a statement backing the actor after it was alleged that he 'threatened' to leave the film if the theatrical release of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo wasn't stopped. Refuting the rumours surrounding Kartik's 'unprofessional' behaviour, producers Bhushan Kumar and Aman Gill as well as Shehzada director Rohit Dhawan claimed that he is the 'most professional actor' to work with.

Shehzada team supports Kartik Aaryan amid Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo release row

In a statement, T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar said," We, the producers, felt that Shehzada should release in theatre first and not the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, hence we requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version, and release of the film is always the producers' decision and not the actor.”

Backing Kartik, he added," I have known Kartik since the beginning of his career. We have done multiple films together. He is one of the most professional actors, I have worked with."

Even director Rohit Dhawan spoke about Kartik's 'unquestionable' excitement for Shehzada, quipping that nothing comes in between their love for the film. "Kartik’s intent and excitement for ‘Shehzada’ is unquestionable. It’s been a joy working with him. As director and actor, we share a solid bond and nothing can come in the way of our love for the film.” he said.

Aman Gill also claimed how the producers themselves requested Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo producer Manish Shah to stop the film's release, and that Kartik has only spoken about making Shehzada the 'biggest film' for all its contributors. "After finding out about the Hindi Version release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, we the producers on our own requested Manishji to not release it. Kartik is going all out for Shehzada as an actor and only discusses how he can contribute to make this the biggest film for everyone involved, he is one of most dedicated actors in the industry,” he said.

South sensation Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was all set to release theatrically in Hindi this week, however, it will not hit the big screens on January 26th. Instead, the film will be premiered on Television on February 6, 2022.

