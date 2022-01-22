Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Hindi Version To Skip Theatrical Release; Read Why

South Indian sensation Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's was all set to release theatrically in Hindi language this week, however, the highly-anticipated action drama, penned and helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, will not hit the big screens on January 26th. Instead, the film will be premiered on Television on February 6, 2022.

According to a tweet by film critic Taran Adarsh, the Hindi dubbed version of the film will now be premiered on Dhinchaak movie channel on 6th Feb. Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "'ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO' *HINDI* TO PREMIERE ON TV ON 6 FEB... #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo will NOT open in *cinemas*... However, #Goldmines has decided to release the dubbed #Hindi version on #Dhinchaak movie channel on 6 Feb 2022. #AlaVaikunthapurramulooHindi #AVPL #AlluArjun".

Earlier too, Taran Adarsh shared a statement made by the makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo regarding its theatrical release. In the statement, producer Manish Shah along with his company Goldmies shared, "To Media & Trade, Manish Shah promoter of Goldmines along with the makers of Shehzada have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version. Shehzada makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing to the same."

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the makers of Shehzada were worried that the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo would impact the profits of Shehzada, which is the official remake of the Telugu actioner, after which the producers of the movie decided to pull the release of the movie.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, alongside Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj. Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Navdeep, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, Harsha Vardhan, and Rajendra Prasad play other supporting roles. The film was commercially successful and was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films, and also one of the highest-grossing Indian films in 2020. It also became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films in the United States, collecting more than $3 million upon release.

