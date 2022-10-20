Amid Comparisons, Rukmini Maitra Hails 'marvelous' Kangana Ahead Of Nati Binodini Biopic

Kangana Ranaut and Rukmini Maitra are all set to play the role of theatre personality Nati Binodini in the Hindi and Bengali industry, respectively. While the Hindi biopic is titled Noti Binodini, the Bengali one's title is Binodiini-Ekti Natir Upakhyan. Both will be playing the popular Bengali theatre actor and recently, Rukmini reacted to the same and stated that it's great that the Bengali stalwart is being recognised once again and being given her due credit.

The development came after the Manikarnika actor announced the same on Wednesday.

Kangana said in a press statement, "I think it's great news. To begin with, that Bengali stalwart is being recognised once again and being given her due credit. It's almost a phoenix effect that I feel is happening to the Life of Binodini right now."

Now, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Rukmini Maitra expressed happiness over the same and said, "I think it's great news. To begin with, that Bengali stalwart is being recognised once again and being given her due credit. It's almost a phoenix effect that I feel is happening to the Life of Binodini right now."

'I'm sure Kangana will be brilliant': Rukmini Maitra

When asked about the possible comparisons she might face in future with Ranaut, Rukmini said that it would be an honour being compared to the Queen star as she is a marvellous actor.

"It would also be an honour to be compared to Kangana. She is such a senior and a marvellous actor. I'm a fan of her work myself. So what more can I say? I will try and do the utmost justice to my film and I'm sure Kangana will also be brilliant as always," the Sanak actor asserted.

It is pertinent to note that this is Ranaut's fourth film in which she plays a real-life character, following Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Thalaivii (J Jayalalithaa), and the upcoming feature Emergency (Indira Gandhi). Pradeep Sarkar, known for directing Parineeta and Mardani, will direct the upcoming movie, while Prakash Kapadia has penned the script.

Image: Instagram/@rukminimaitra/@kanganaranaut