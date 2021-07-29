Amid Raj Kundra's Arrest, Shamita Shetty Pens Note For Sister Shilpa Shetty On 'strength'

Amid legal battles faced by her family, Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty recently took to Instagram to pen a cryptic note on strength and perseverance during hardships. Shamita’s brother-in-law, businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested for his alleged role in a porn films racket in Mumbai. He was arrested by Mumbai police on July 20 for allegedly producing and publishing objectionable content through his various streaming platforms. Shamita’s sister, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty was also questioned by the police and has not received a clean chit in the case.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Shamita shared a selfie along with a cryptic post saying, 'people are judged through the lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment.'

“Sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softly.. ‘You got this .. keep going’. You can’t control how other people receive your energy. Anything you say or do gets filtered through the lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment… which is not about you. Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible," she captioned the post.

Ever since Raj Kundra's name cropped up in the alleged porn racket case, the incident has sent shock waves across the film fraternity. Despite a number of questions being raised against Kundra and his wife Shilpa Shetty, Shamita has come out in support of her family.

Shamita Shetty assures sister Shilpa 'This Too Shall Pass'

Earlier this week, the Zeher actor shared the poster of Shilpa's latest film, Hungama 2. In her post praising the actors and the filmmakers, Shamita also sent a message to her sister by writing "this too shall pass". On July 23, Shilpa Shetty's comeback comedy-drama flick, Hungama 2 premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

However, Shilpa's husband and businessman, Raj Kundra continues to remain in judicial custody in a pornographic content circulation racket. The 45-year-old businessman has been charged with cheating women for obscene advertisements and robbery in the FIR lodged against him.

In their remand application, Mumbai Police has claimed that Kundra earned nearly ₹1.17 crore from subscribers of his HotShots app from August to December last year. While the app has been taken down by both Apple and Google Play Store, police are yet to procure details determining Kundra’s earnings from HotShot’s subscribers on Play Store.

Image: Shamita Shetty's Instagram

