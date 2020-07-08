Amit Sadh Recalls How He Was Out Of Work After Release Of 'Kai Po Che'

Amit Sadh, last seen in Zee 5's Operation Parindey, in a recent media interview with an online portal, recalled how he was out of work after the release of his big-ticket film Kai Po Che (2013). He said that although everyone from the industry appreciated his work and heaped praises on his performance in the movie at parties. No one offered him a role like Omi Shashtri, or of the same calibre, said the actor. Amit Sadh further revealed that he was disheartened and hurt by the lull, however, with time he healed, said the actor.

Amit Sadh, who started his career with the small screen, has managed to carve a niche for himself in the film industry. His role in movies like Kai Po Che (2013), Phook 2 (2010), Gold (2018), Akira (2016), managed to impress the critics and helped him garner a loyal fan base. Amit Sadh, in the interview, revealed that the love showered by his admirers helped him sail through the tough times. He also exclaimed that now he follows a simple mantra of performing his scenes to the best of his abilities and switching off soon after.

Amit Sadh, who will be next seen in Shakuntala Devi biopic, said that today is wary of the length of his roles. He emphasised that the character is more important than screen time. So, Amit Sadh, today is ready to feature in movies where he graces the screen for just a few minutes but has a nuanced and well-written role, exclaimed the Kai Po Che actor in the interview.

Amit Sadh returns as Kabir Sawant in Breathe: Into the Shadows

Breathe: Into the Shadows, stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh, and Saiyami Kher in the lead. Breathe: Into The Shadows is touted to be an emotional thriller, which is the sequel to Amazon Prime's popular series Breathe. The forthcoming series is directed by Mayank Sharma and bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra under his production banner Abundantia Entertainment. The Amit Sadh starrer will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 10, 2020. The makers of Breathe: Into The Shadows recently released the trailer of the series, amping the expectations of the audiences.

Besides the upcomer, Amit Sadh has two films ready for digital premiere namely, Yaara and Shakuntala Devi. Shakuntala Devi stars Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra in the lead. Meanwhile, Yaara stars Amit Sadh, Vidyut Jammwal, and Shruti Haasan in the lead. Shakuntala Devi and Yaara will release on Amazon Prime Video and ZEE 5 respectively.

