Amit Sadh Shares Handwritten Notes, Says 'be Strong, Can't Use People'

Actor Amit Sadh recently took to Instagram to share his handwritten notes. The actor shared two pictures where he talked about not using people for your own good and being strong. In his first note, Amit Sadh wrote, “Can’t use people for your won comfort or stride. Its imp to correct course no matter if there is splashed of discomfort on you.”

The second note by the actor was all about fighting alone and being your own strength. The note read, “We all are alone, so stop talking so weak. BE STRONG! And don’t find reasons in other to be strong. Give yourself the due respect and be your own strength for you!." Take a look at Amit Sadh’s Instagram stories.

Also Read| Amit Sadh meets Army Chief General Naravane; calls experience 'life-changing moment'

Also Read| Amit Sadh says chat shows that create 'top 5' list does not bother him; See his post

Amit Sadh's note for young actors

In the recent past, Amit Sadh has started a new series of notes on social media addressing the young generation of actors. Sadh addressed the emotions that a young actor goes through in these tough times. He also spoke about how while setting up a career, a young actor might feel 'inadequate' when everyone around them is achieving milestones. The actor addressed the feeling of lagging and feeling like one is 'starting to fall out of love' with the artist's life.

Responding to the same, Amit Sadh wrote in the next slide, “I’m sorry that life is hard at the moment, but this is the life of an artist. Art is made out of s***. The conflict in your mind means that you’re alive. The universe is testing you. It's putting you through this to fill your ‘emotional well’ for you to draw from to create your art”. The actor further continued, “Art is about conflict. Movies, songs, paintings are never about everything going right. Be in the moment & stop looking too far ahead. Store all the emotions you are going through right now; you’ll need them when you become a ‘professional emotional athlete’. Enjoy the suffering. Chin up. Speak soon”.

Also Read| Amit Sadh falls ‘short of words’ as sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates 'Avrodh' artwork

Amit Sadh's projects

Talking about the professional front of the 37-year-old actor, he was last seen in SonyLiv's original series Avrodh: the Seige Within. The show is based on the 2016 surgical strike by India. The series also stars Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumaar, Vikram Gokhale, Anant Mahadevan, and Madhurima Tuli in prominent roles.

Amit bagged a positive response from the audience and the critics alike for his portrayal of an army officer. The series started streaming on the platform from July 30. It is based on a chapter from the book India’s Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. Meanwhile, the Kai Po Che actor also portrayed a significant character in Vidya Balan's latest release, Shakuntala Devi.

Also Read| Amit Sadh shares series of anonymous method quotes on his Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.