Amit Sadh Urges 'Big People' To Pay Helpers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Actor Amit Sadh has been gaining a lot of mainstream traction since his appearance in the latest Breathe: Into the Shadows series launched on Amazon Prime Video. The actor's performance is being immensely loved by fans and critics alike which has allowed Sadh to come forward and raise his voice over a number of concerns that surround the Indian film industry as of now. Amit recently took to this Twitter and shared a tweet where he can be seen raising his voice for the helpers of the film crew which includes makeup, hair and spots people. Check out his tweet below -

Amit Sadh's tweet

Amit Sadh took to his Twitter and urged 'Big People' of the entertainment industry to wake up to the distress daily wage workers of the fraternity are currently experiencing. The actor took to Twitter and wrote 'I know we have started to work and from home ... but guys ... big people ... please pay hair , make up , spots ...( helpers ) they need to start and revive ... !! I will be fighting fr them .. and their wages . ! Pranaam !'. The actor did not just tweet and leave the matter to be, but actively responded to people coming up with genuine concerns around the same topic.

One Twitter user replied to Amit asking what is he doing to help the unfortunate from the entertainment industry. The actor was quick to reply by writing 'I don’t know ... i want to find a way or someone who can help .. I also want to give a percentage of what ever I make to that Eco system .. hoping to finish the releases and the work related around it and start looking for a path way .. If you have ideas .. pls dm'. Whereas, one user suggested that Amit should start a crowdfunded operation which can help people." To this, Amit replied affirming the thought and asked the user to guide him through the process. Netizens also came in support of Amit's thoughts of helping the unfortunate. The replies under his tweet were predominantly positive as netizens appreciated the thought shared by Sadh. Check out his replies below -

