Amit Sadh 'wishes To Slap People' Conspiring Around Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Actor Amit Sadh, who features in Breathe into the Shadows has expressed his distaste towards people who are debating on Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. Amid has been featuring on a series of different interviews promoting a number of his projects which have found the light of the day on OTT platforms. Sushant Singh Rajput and Amit shared the screen in the film Kai Po Che which earned both critical and commercial success. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Amit expressed his anger towards people who are spewing theories around Rajput and also slammed people who are using this opportunity for their own benefit.

Amit Sadh's views

While speaking during the interview, Sadh was asked to share his thoughts about people debating and creating theories regarding Sushant's death. The Breathe actor shared that he is not a violent person in any form, but he wants to slap the people using Sushant's passing as an opportunity. He wishes to tell them to shut up for good and hopes he does not slap any of them if he comes across.

Amit also shared his experience of working with Sushant on Kai Po Che writing that all three pivotal cast members of the film, including him, Sushant and Rajkummar Rao were at their purest during the film. Whereas, in a recent interview with a news portal, Sadh had shared how whenever he'll think about the film now, a tear will fall from his eyes.

During the same interview, Amit also revealed how he was banned from working in television by prominent producers in the field. The actor revealed that he did not leave television to go to movies, but he was banned. He also garnered a reputation for being outspoken in the television industry, revealing that he was ready to fight with a producer head-on when he was denied work.

According to the actor, he grew mellow with age and started channelling his frustration to his craft. After impressing the audience with his performance in Breathe into the Shadows, Amit will feature in Shakuntala Devi, which will soon premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

