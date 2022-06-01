'Samrat Prithviraj': Amit Shah Attends Screening Of Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chillar's Film

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar are currently gearing up for the release of their film Samrat Prithviraj, which is set to hit the big screens on June 3, 2022. A special screening of the film had earlier been arranged for leaders of the country and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also watched the Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial. Shah hailed the 'magnificent' role played by the actors in the film after he viewed it ahead of its release.

Amit Shah attends Samrat Prithviraj's screening

The upcoming film will be based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan and Amit Shah mentioned that his fight was never wasted. He mentioned that although there were always attacks on the nation, Prithviraj Chauhan fought with valour and courage. Amit Shah also mentioned that Samrat Prithviraj depicts the Indian culture of 'respecting women and empowering women'. Speaking about the stars of the film he then said, "Both the stars have done their role magnificently." Additionally, he referred to the rule of the BJP and mentioned that a 'cultural revolution' began after they came into power in 2014. He emphasised that this will help the country rise to the heights it was once at in the past.

#WATCH This film depicts Indian culture of respecting women & empowering women. A cultural awakening started in India in 2014, and it will again take India to the heights it was once at : Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a special screening of the film Samrat Prithviraj in Delhi pic.twitter.com/TmKZZDHYoa — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar, together with the director and team of the film recently paid tribute to the valour of Prithviraj Chauhan at his Delhi fort, Rai Pithora. They placed a flag at Samrat Prithviraj’s statue, ahead of the release of their film on the big screen. The upcoming film will also see Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in integral roles, alongside the leading duo.

Image: Twitter/@ANI