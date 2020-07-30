Amitabh Bachchan Takes Veiled Jibe At Trolls With A Cryptic Post; See Tweet

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took a jibe at haters and online trolls on his Twitter handle with a cryptic post. The actor requoted words of the Former First Lady of the United States, Eleanor Roosevelt, which says “Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people.” Take a look at the tweet shared:

T 3610 - “Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people.” -Eleanor Roosevelt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 30, 2020

Minutes after he posted the tweet, the actor shared yet another poignant post in Hindi, which translates to: ‘There was a time when people trusted magic, and now the situation is such where people doubt reality’. The Bachchans have been shunning down online haters and are calling them out for spreading diatribe about their status. Recently, actor Abhishek slammed a troll who called out the actor for seeking support from his father. Here is how the actor reacted:

Abhishek strikes back!

Big B fires back!

Recently, Big B recently penned a blog, slamming the trolls who have been spreading diatribe about his health. Reacting to an anonymous troll who had asked him to ‘die of COVID-19’, Big B mentioned in his blog that if he dies, the former will not get to spew hate by ‘weathering a remark on a celebrity name’. Adding to the same, Big B mentioned that it was a pity that the hater's comments only came to notice because he aimed a jibe at ‘Amitabh Bachchan’. Amitabh added that the hater doesn’t even name his father’s initial, as he ‘has no idea who fathered him’.

Questioning the troll's heritage, Bachchan said if he survives, then the hater will have to face the wrath of his ‘incensed’ 90 million followers, who have ‘traversed the entire world’. Adding to the same, the actor remarked that his 'extended family’ of 90 million followers shall turn into the ‘extermination family’ in the blink of an eye and he himself will order them to ‘Shoot the wretched’ (the trolls).

On the professional front:

Meanwhile, the actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh in the leading roles, Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

(Image credits: Abhishek Bachchan Twitter)

