China Records Over 100 Coronavirus Cases For A Second Consecutive Day

China has recorded more than 100 cases for the second day in a row, according to reports by China’s National Health Commission. 105 new cases have been reported on July 29. This is the highest number the country has seen since March. Out of the 105 cases, 102 cases are locally transmitted, says reports.

China records its new highest cases

According to reports, 1 fresh case has been found in Beijing, 96 local infections were found in Xinjiang and the remaining infections came out from Liaoning. Apart from this, 21 asymptomatic reactions were also recorded. However, the asymptomatic infections were not included in the total tally of cases.

Read: China, South Korea See Upticks In Virus Cases

This is the second time that China has reported more than 100 cases. According to reports, on July 28, China reported 101 new cases. Out of the 101 cases, 89 cases were from Urumqi, taking the toll to over 320. 3 out of the 101 cases were imported. This sudden hike in cases was seen when Beijing increased the number of nucleic acid testing and contact tracing for new clusters all across China.

According to reports, there were more than 2.96 million samples for nucleic acid tests which were collected in the city of Dalian by July 26. Reports suggest that, in ordert to battle the novel coronavirus, China has increased the number of testing and few communities have been placed under lockdown in few areas. China has also increased contract tracing at all the outbreak points.

Read: China Records 101 New Coronavirus Cases On July 28, Highest Since April

A new outbreak has been recorded in the capital city of Liaoning province, Dalian. This outbreak has spread to over nine cities, including Beijing. Dalian had reported more than 50 cases, as per July 27. Beijing locked down a community where a new Dalian related coronavirus case was recorded. The total number of cases in China as per July 30 have reached 84,165 and the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered cases is 78,957.

Read: 'Biggest Human Rights Abuse is Using Human Rights As Excuse To Repress Huawei': China

Also Read: Trump Defends US Exit From Paris Accords; 'India, China & Russia Don't Take Care Of Air'

(Image Credits: Unsplash)