India is being celebrated in multiple disciplines across the globe. From being designated as the 'Country of Honour' at ongoing Cannes to finding recognition in the field of sports, its talent has been making headlines. This was evident with boxer Nikhat Zareen making citizens proud by becoming only the fifth Indian woman to win gold at the Women's World Boxing Championship.

The boxer clinched gold by defeating her Thai counterpart Jitpong Jutamas 5-0 in the flyweight (52 kg) category in Istanbul on Thursday, May 19. The boxing champion brought laurels to the country and has been receiving congratulatory posts from all across. Not just politicians and sportspersons, even Bollywood stars hailed her victory.

Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn congratulate boxer Nikhat Zareen post Gold medal win

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan praised Zareen's zeel towards the sport while lauding her spirit. Congratulating the athlete, the Piku actor wrote, "T 4290 - Nikhat Zareen world Champion! Badhai Badhai Badhai... INDIA INDIA INDIA!" Big B's Runway 34 co-star Ajay Devgn also congratulated the boxer on Twitter while expressing his happiness to see women reaching heights in various fields.

"It’s such an incredible thing to see Indian Women reach heights we only just imagined. Wow, @nikhat_zareen. So happy for you & your team. Heartiest congratulations for winning the gold medal."

Kareena Kapoor Khan also reacted to her victory with clapping and India tricolour emoticons.

Telugu star Mahesh Babu termed it as a 'moment of pride.'

Meanwhile, Zareen is not the only female boxer who will return home with a medal, as Manisha Moun and debutant Parveen Hooda won a bronze medal each in the 57 and 63 kg categories. A 12-member Indian contingent was sent to participate in the competition. Though the medal haul has decreased by one, an Indian has been crowned world champion after four years. The last Indian woman to win gold was Mary Kom. Boxer Zareen was born on June 14, 1996, in the Nizamabad district of Andhra Pradesh, which is now in Telangana. She completed her primary education in Nizamabad and is currently pursuing a degree in Bachelor of Arts (BA) from the AV College in Hyderabad.

Her journey into boxing began when she was inducted into the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Vishakapatnam to train under the Dronacharya awardee, IV Rao, in 2009. Her talent in the sport was there for everyone to see as she was also declared the 'golden best boxer' at the Erode Nationals in 2010.