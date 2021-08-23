Amitabh Bachchan And Daughter Shweta Visit Lilavati Hospital To See Abhishek Bachchan

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda were spotted outside Lilavati Hospital. Reportedly, the father-daughter duo had visited actor Abhishek Bachchan, who has been suffering from a hand injury. The report is yet to be confirmed by the Bachchan family. The actor suffered an injury in his hands and fingers. He was admitted in the hospital yesterday evening on August 22. Abhishek Bachchan was discharged this afternoon.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan visit Abhishek Bachchan at Lilavati Hospital

Picture: Varinder Chawla

Picture: Varinder Chawla

Picture: Varinder Chawla

In the pictures, Amitabh Bachchan was spotted in a white kurta which he paired with a pyjama. The 78-year-old actor also added a grey hoodie and a bandana as he made his way to the hospital that is located in Mumbai. Shweta Bachchan Nanda wore a white tee and matching trousers.

Reportedly, several days ago, Abhishek Bachchan was spotted with a sling tied around his right hand and had bandages on his fingers at the Mumbai airport with his wife and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter, Aaradhya. Aishwarya and Aaradhya had flown to Madhya Pradesh to film for Mani Ratnam's upcoming flick, Ponnoyin Selvan. Aishwarya returned to Mumbai on Sunday. She was spotted at the airport with her daughter, Aaradhya.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Bob Biswas along with Chitrangada Singh. The film is a spin-off of the character from Sujoy Ghosh's hit film, Kahani, that featured Vidya Balan in the lead role. He also had Dasvi in his pipeline that stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

IMAGE: VARINDER CHAWLA