Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher & Teen Abhishek - Photo From Another Era Viral

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently shared a throwback picture on social media. The photo featured him with his neighbor and best friend Anil Kapoor, the late filmmaker Yash Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, and his son Abhishek Bachchan. In the picture, the Bollywood veterans are seen sharing a youthful, candid moment together.

The photo shows Kher engaged in conversation with Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor. The late Yash Chopra is seen sitting with them. The photo gives a glimpse of a younger of Abhishek Bachchan. Kher shared the photo on Instagram with a sentimental caption, saying that while a picture may be worth a thousand words, the memory itself is priceless. The Instagram caption went as follows, "A pic is worth a thousand words. But a memory is priceless! #BeautifulMemories #InnocentDays." Take a look at the photo below.

(Anupam Kher with Anil Kapoor, the late filmmaker Yash Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, and his son Abhishek Bachchan at an event | Image: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

A series of throwback moments ft. Anupam Kher

(Anupam Kher shares throwback photos on Instagram | Image: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

Anupam Kher has been taking his fans down memory lane by sharing nostalgic throwback photos on his social media. His timeline is filled with significant throwback moments. He recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the iconic film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. In the photo, Kher is seen engaged in serious conversation with director Sooraj Barjatya. Meanwhile, the veteran actor also honored his dear friend and late actor Satish Kaushik, by sharing a throwback photo of the two together. The picture pays tribute to their enduring friendship and serves as a reminder of the incredible bond they shared.

Anupam Kher gears up for his 537th film

(Anupam Kher is gearing up for his upcoming film Vijay 69 | Image: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

Anupam Kher is all set to appear in Vijay 69, which shall be his 537th film. This quirky, slice-of-life movie is set for release on an OTT platform. In the film, Kher portrays a character who embarks on a journey to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Sharing the first-look poster on Instagram, the actor expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "It's good to be 69 years young! Let's put the show on the road! Jai Ho!"