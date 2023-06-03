Anupam Kher Takes A Memorable Mumbai Metro Journey With Vijay 69 Team | WATCH

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is set to star in Vijay 69, recently embarked on a metro ride in Mumbai accompanied by the film's crew. Sharing a video on his Twitter handle, Kher can be seen enjoying the ride and warmly greeting his fans. The footage captures his journey from entering the metro station, interacting with enthusiastic youngsters, engaging in a ball game, to taking selfies with security personnel and fans. It's worth noting that Kher is wearing a shoulder sling due to an injury sustained on the sets of Vijay 69.

In his tweet, Kher described the Mumbai metro experience as “amazing.” He praised the spaciousness, comfort, cleanliness and punctuality of the metro. Kher expressed his admiration for the efficient security measures and congratulated the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and the government of Maharashtra.

It was really an AMAZING experience to travel in #MumbaiMetro with #Vijay69 crew members from #AnandNagar near #Dahisar to #DNNagar, Andheri. Comfortable, spacious, secure, neat and clean. Very well managed. Extremely efficient security. Absolutely punctual. Congratulations to… pic.twitter.com/CNtoQotKxk — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 2, 2023

Anupam Kher is all pumped up for his upcoming sports drama film

(A poster of Vijay 69 | Image Credits: YRF Entertainment)

Vijay 69 is an upcoming sports drama in which Kher portrays a sexagenarian character who embarks on a challenging journey by participating in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. The film will be directed by Akshay Roy, known for his previous works such as Meri Pyaari Bindu, and who has also contributed as an assistant director on notable films like Taare Zameen Par and The Namesake.

According to the production house, Vijay 69 is slated for an OTT release. It marks the third project under Yash Raj Films Entertainment, the digital arm of the esteemed production banner YRF. An announcement made by Kher stated that this film would be his 537th project, highlighting the prolific nature of his acting career.