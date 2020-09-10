Amitabh Bachchan Says 'work Continues As It Should' As He Shares A BTS Pic From 'KBC' Sets

Recently, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS picture from the sets of his much-acclaimed show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The picture features the crew members of KBC, who are equipped with PPE kits, helping Amitabh Bachchan to fit the voice instrument. Take a look at the picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan:

Amitabh's post:

With the picture shared, Amitabh Bachchan asked his fans to ‘stay safe’ and ‘be in precaution’. Adding to the same, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: ‘Work continues as must it should’. Soon after the picture was uploaded, fans of the veteran actor chimed into the comment section and thanked him for keeping them inspired. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Actors return to sets

Besides Amitabh Bachchan, many actors like Sara Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan have gone back to work amid the pandemic. The television industry, too, is slowly crawling back to normalcy, as many shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, have restarted shooting. However, the number of positive COVID cases in the country doesn't seem to decline.

Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show, in which the host gives contestants the chance to answer a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs in order to win a cash prize. Every question at different levels of the game holds a particular prize amount. The contestants are also given a chance to quit the show with the last won amount.

Meanwhile, the actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh in the leading roles, Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also roped in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy to play prominent roles. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

