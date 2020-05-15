Amitabh Bachchan Breaks Silence On Why Gulabo Sitabo Chose To Release On OTT & Not Theatre

Big-ticket releases such as Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo bypassed theatres and decided to premiere directly on digital platform on Thursday. Being seen as a potential saviour for the film industry in a year marred by the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty over when cinemas will open, production houses are taking the OTT route to release their films.

This decision hasn't gone down well with the multiplexes. PVR Pictures, the largest theatre chain in India, on Friday said they are disappointed with producers directly releasing their movies on streaming services and bypassing the traditional theatrical route. While INOX too released a strong statement opposing the move.

Amitabh Bachchan, who stars in Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana took to his blog and penned his thoughts about this big move. Calling it a 'situation that cannot be altered', Bachchan explained how there is 'uncertainty' looming over everyone. He further stressed that finances and other obligations, recovery of investment, needs consideration in this case.

Bachchan concluded by saying that the option to release it in the theatres will always remain open later but for now, releasing it digitally is the 'future'.

He wrote, ".. Amazon Prime .. June 12, world wide release .. 200 plus country’s .. a first for many reasons .. a situation that cannot be altered .. theatres opening could take time .. or not open at all .. uncertainty .. 4 complete films in line for release .. must do in this year .. contracts severe .. finances and other contractual obligations need consideration .. not just my films there are other artists too .. they also need to space out their films .. recovery of investment .. cannot take forever .. if the digital price is amicable then they go for it .. it is the future .. the option to release in theatres later always open .. that contained in the terms .. so yes in time there could be theatre release as well .. others wait for the results of digital release to make decisions on their films .. will find out by June 12, 2020 .. some complain why on Amazon only and not of Netflix .. but the deal has been struck with Amazon .. so Amazon .. cant have two different distributors of the same film in the same city .. yes imagery is reduced to the mobile or TV screen .. but most of the stuff these days is seen thus is it not .. patience then .. a few more days and we shall see .."

(With PTI inputs)

