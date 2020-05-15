Do Theatres Run Movies Or Do Movies Run Theatres? Pooja Bhatt On Theatres Vs OTT Debate

Filmmaker and actor Pooja Bhatt on Friday posed an important question amidst an ongoing debate of films opting to release on OTT platforms and skipping the theatrical run. Do theatres run movies or do movies run theatres?, Pooja Bhatt asked.

In an apparent reference to the decision of the makers of Gulabo Sitabo to release the film on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, INOX had released a statement on Thursday, expressing its "extreme displeasure and disappointment" over the move. On Friday, the makers of another film, Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi, announced their decision to release their movie on Amazon Prime Video after which PVR multiplex CEO also expressed his 'disappointment'.

Explaining her point of view, Bhatt said that people's safety is much more important. She also further stressed that content is the real king and which platform it releases on is secondary.

Question-Do theatres run movies or do movies run theatres?Content is king.The platform is secondary.People’s safety MUST take priority over profitability. If we truly care for our audience,we need to take the movies to them.Not lure them to theatres until we can guarantee safety. https://t.co/YjPVEAfrO9 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) May 15, 2020

'Gulabo Sitabo' OTT release: After INOX's statement, now PVR Cinemas CEO 'disappointed'

Exhibitors seek PM''s help to stop OTT release of films meant for theatres

Amid the long wait for single screens and multiplexes to reopen, some members of the Eastern India Motion Pictures of India have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to stop producers from releasing films, primarily meant for theatres, on OTT platforms.

In a letter to the prime minister, the exhibitors' section of the association said producers, who have signed contracts with single screens and multiplexes, should not be allowed to release their films on over-the-top (OTT) sites, as it would add to the financial woes of cinema hall owners.

"Movies are first released in theatres... goes to the OTT platforms after 60 days. But in this difficult time when all the theatre owners are supporting you and keeping their halls closed, why and how, without maintaining the status quo, few (production) houses can go ahead (with release)?" the exhibitors said in their letter to the PM.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.