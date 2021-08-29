Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates National Sports Day With Throwback Pic Of Bachchan Family; See

When he is not entertaining the audience on the big screen, Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan takes to his social media to treat his fans and interact with them. Being an avid social media user, the veteran actor has, over the years, shared several unseen and rare memories of the Bachchan family on his feed. Continuing the saga, the actor recently shared a rare throwback picture featuring his wife Jaya, son Abhishek and daughter Shweta Bachchan. Take a look.

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates National Sports Day with a throwback picture

From wishing on festivals to celebrating significant days, Amitabh Bacchan is known to interact with his fans through his social media handles. In memory of the legendary Hockey player and Olympian Major Dhyan Chand, India observes National Sports Day on August 29 every year. Celebrating the same, Senior Bachchan took to his Instagram to share a throwback picture of a sports day in the Bachchan family.

In the picture, the veteran actor sported an all-white outfit and was seen attempting to kick the ball. The picture also featured his wife actor Jaya Bachchan standing on the side and his kids, actor Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan following closely behind him. He shared the picture with the caption, ''national sports day 🇮🇳'' Netizens were quick to spam the comment section with love for the actor and his family.

More on Amitabh Bachchan's throwback pictures

With a huge following of over 27 million on Instagram, the actor shares several personal and professional moments of his life with his online fanbase. His thread of throwback pictures is appreciated by his fans as they provide a brief glimpse into the life of the legendary star. Recently, the actor celebrated 42 years of the blockbuster movie Kaala Patthar by sharing posters of the movie. He wrote,

''42 years of KALA PATTHAR .. !!! phew !!! Been a while .. and so many incidents in the film from my personal experiences when I worked in the Coal Dept of my Calcutta Company , my first job before joining the movies .. actually working in the Coal mines in Dhanbad and Asansol .''

He has also shared several throwback images with his wife and kids on his feed. On the work front, the veteran actor is currently seen in the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and Rumy Jafray's Chehra opposite Emraan Hashmi.

IMAGE- PTI