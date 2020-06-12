Amitabh Bachchan Asks An Important Question, 'how Many ‘A’ S Do You See In The Picture?'

Amitabh Bachchan whose much-awaited film of this year released on the OTT platform on June 12, has been actively engaging with his fans and EF (extended family) via blog and tweets. In yet another heartfelt blog, Bachchan who was clicked recording something for work shared a picture of the setup wherein the background one could spot a few photo frames of Abhishek Bachchan.

Throwing up a challenge for his fans, Bachchan wrote, "a challenge .. how many ‘A’ s do you see in the pic?" And instantly the answers started coming in. One fan wrote, "Answer To The Challenge Is 8 A's. But I See 8 B's Too." Some guessed 7. A few took the challenge too creatively and wrote, "18 A’s......Amitabh has 2 A’s....including Anthony Statue. Abhi Bhai A x6."[sic]

'Gulabo Sitabo': Celebs give thumbs up to Big B-Ayushmann venture, critics stand divided

Gulabo Sitabo, which released on Amazon Prime on Friday and is the first big film to premiere on an OTT platform, is directed by Bachchan's frequent collaborator Shoojit Sircar. It revolves around Bachchan's character Mirza and his cat and mouse game with his crafty tenant Banke (Ayushmann Khurrana). Gulabo Sitabo is the first time Bachchan and Ayushmann are pairing up for a film. Both have delivered some of their most acclaimed films with Shoojit Sircar, the former with Piku and PINK, while the latter with his debut Vicky Donor. Gulabo Sitabo also stars Brijendra Kala and Vijay Raaz, among others.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.