'Gulabo Sitabo': Celebs Give Thumbs Up To Big B-Ayushmann Venture, Critics Stand Divided

As 'Gulabo Sitabo' release on OTT, celebs gave thumbs up to the Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana venture but critics stood divided

'Gulabo Sitabo': Celebs give thumbs up to Big B-Ayushmann venture, critics stand divided

Bollywood films are back, but not in theatres this time. Almost three months after Angrezi Medium hit the cinema halls and COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the entire movie calendar, Gulabo Sitabo became the first Hindi film to take the Over-The-Top premiere route. However, not much had changed as far as film reviews were concerned as netizens, celebrities and critics expressed their views on the Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana film.

There's no definite verdict on the Shoojit Sircar directorial as the reviews have been mixed. While the reviews from netizens were mixed, celebrities have been unanimous in giving it a thumbs up to the film. Directors Sujoy Ghosh, Anurag Kashyap, casting director Honey Trehan, screenwriter Puneet Sharma hailed the movie Gulabo Sitabo

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann were praised for their work in the film. The Bollywood elite used words like ‘so much fun’ and ‘nice slice of life’ to describe the film. They also praised the portrayal of Lucknow in the film, the combined efforts of writer Juhi Chaturvedi, director Shoojit, cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhyay and producer Ronnie Lahiri. Be it marvelling at the light-hearted drama turning into a thriller or reminding them of good old shows like Malgudi Days and Buniyaad, Gulabo Sitabo got some interesting reactions.

Here are the reactions 

 

As far as critics and trade analysts were concerned the reviews were divided. Well-known trade analyst Taran Adarsh termed Gulabo Sitabo ‘wonderful’, praising the writing and performances. Even critics and industry trackers from the South film industry gave the films a thumbs up.

 

However, some of their counterparts in Bollywood were not pleased. They termed it as Shoojit’s ‘weakest film’, questioning his writing and even quipping that Amazon Prime had got ‘duped.’ However, even they praised the leads for their performances.

Gulabo Sitabo is the first time Bachchan and Ayushmann are pairing up for a film. Both have delivered some of their most acclaimed films with Shoojit Sircar, the former with Piku and PINK, while the latter with his debut Vicky Donor. Gulabo Sitabo also stars Brijendra Kala and Vijay Raaz, among others.

