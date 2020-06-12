'Gulabo Sitabo': Celebs give thumbs up to Big B-Ayushmann venture, critics stand divided

Bollywood films are back, but not in theatres this time. Almost three months after Angrezi Medium hit the cinema halls and COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the entire movie calendar, Gulabo Sitabo became the first Hindi film to take the Over-The-Top premiere route. However, not much had changed as far as film reviews were concerned as netizens, celebrities and critics expressed their views on the Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana film.

There's no definite verdict on the Shoojit Sircar directorial as the reviews have been mixed. While the reviews from netizens were mixed, celebrities have been unanimous in giving it a thumbs up to the film. Directors Sujoy Ghosh, Anurag Kashyap, casting director Honey Trehan, screenwriter Puneet Sharma hailed the movie Gulabo Sitabo.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann were praised for their work in the film. The Bollywood elite used words like ‘so much fun’ and ‘nice slice of life’ to describe the film. They also praised the portrayal of Lucknow in the film, the combined efforts of writer Juhi Chaturvedi, director Shoojit, cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhyay and producer Ronnie Lahiri. Be it marvelling at the light-hearted drama turning into a thriller or reminding them of good old shows like Malgudi Days and Buniyaad, Gulabo Sitabo got some interesting reactions.

Here are the reactions

saw gulabo sitabo by @ShoojitSircar ... whatta niiiice slice of life. sir @SrBachchan and @ayushmannk were superb...

and of course.. avik mukhopadhyay. — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) June 11, 2020

“Gulaabo Sitaabo” is just so much fun .. loved the old Lucknow , Juhi -Shoojit-Ronnie-Avik is the best team .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 12, 2020

As far as critics and trade analysts were concerned the reviews were divided. Well-known trade analyst Taran Adarsh termed Gulabo Sitabo ‘wonderful’, praising the writing and performances. Even critics and industry trackers from the South film industry gave the films a thumbs up.

#GulaboSitabo Watched the film. Very simple & realistic with fine performances from #AmitabhBachchan ji & #ayushmankhurana ... worth watching for it's simplicity 👍 check out in @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/cKdLAELHx2 — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) June 11, 2020

#GulaboSitabo [3/5]: A decent dramedy.. Funny in parts.. @SrBachchan is the soul of the film.. As usual, he excels..@ayushmannk 's role is a supporting one.. He has done well.. The entire ensemble cast is good..#Lucknow backdrop offers a fresh perspective..



Perfect for OTT! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 12, 2020

#GulaboSitabo: Satirical comedy drama revolving around an old dilapidated mansion in Lucknow, with its stingy greedy landlord, the desperate tenants, the Govt Archeology Dpt & real estate sharks



Less than 2hrs runtime; not engaging enough. Just a few bright moments here & there! — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 12, 2020

#GulaboSitabo 3.25/5. Lovely and heartwarming, neatly crafted by @ShoojitSircar. A quirky satirical comedy based on ‘human greed’, ending with an unexpected twist. @SrBachchan is a scream and holds it together, with @ayushmannk as perfect foil. Enjoyable, though slow paced. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 12, 2020

However, some of their counterparts in Bollywood were not pleased. They termed it as Shoojit’s ‘weakest film’, questioning his writing and even quipping that Amazon Prime had got ‘duped.’ However, even they praised the leads for their performances.

#GulaboSitabo Rating- ⭐️🌟

FIASCO - Weakest film of Ayushman & Shoojit Sircar careers. Film is immensely slow & boring. Junky script & ludicrous screenplay makes it a long humdrum watch. Amit ji Act is the only saving grace. CATASTROPHIC disappointment.#GulaboSitaboreview — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 11, 2020

In these tough days beware of getting stuck with substandard products...@Amazon just got duped with #GulaboSitabo...



⭐️ — Amod Mehra (@MehraAmod) June 12, 2020

#GulaboSitabo is redeemed by Mr Bachchan and Mr Khurrana's frictional performances . Otherwise the humour falls flat not a single joke works in the squalor of a haveli that has seen better days.The same can be said of Mr Sircar's limp direction. 2 stars — SubhashKJha (@SubhashK_Jha) June 12, 2020

#GulaboSitabo 1*/5 Saridon Required, terrible writing, miserable execution, and slow pace makes it a boring film, foggy vision of director plays the biggest spoiler, it is Shoojit Sarkar weakest film ever, both Ayushman and Amit ji performance is just basic. #GulaboSitaboReview pic.twitter.com/jYHj6ByTOb — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) June 12, 2020

Gulabo Sitabo is the first time Bachchan and Ayushmann are pairing up for a film. Both have delivered some of their most acclaimed films with Shoojit Sircar, the former with Piku and PINK, while the latter with his debut Vicky Donor. Gulabo Sitabo also stars Brijendra Kala and Vijay Raaz, among others.

