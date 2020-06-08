'COVID-19 Ne Dimaag Ka Dahi Bana Diya Hai': Amitabh Bachchan While Explaining 'Net-Flix'

"This COVID-19 ne dimaag ka dahi bana diya hai... numbering sab ghalat hogai hai," wrote Amitabh Bachchan in his blog. With everyone at home, looks like the isolation is getting to people, including Big B. The actor wrote how his tradition of numbering his blogs and tweets is going wrong.

On June 7, Bachchan on Twitter wrote, "T 3556 - Tweet T 3554 previously to be read as T 3555 !"[sic] Before this, on May 22, he wrote, "T 3538 - CORRECTION .. please read the last 2 Twitter numbers as 3537 and 3538 .. NOT 3637 and 3638" [sic]

"Bushra ne samjhaya toh hai lekin kuch samajh mein nahin aaya .. is liye ek aur number likh rahe hain .. uske khatir, number ke khatir , apni buddhi bani rahe , uske khatir .. !!!," Bachchan concluded. [Translation: Bushra has explained it to me but I didn't understand anything. That is why writing one more number, for the number, for my mind]

The Flix on the Net

Bachchan further went on to explain the term 'Flix' of the popular streaming platform Netflix. He wrote, "the attention is drawn towards the Flix on the Net. Err .. the expression ‘flix’, is a derivative of the youth reference when we would address the item as ‘flics’."

He gave examples and tried explaining the term further. He wrote, "which flic did you see” or “going to the flics”, was often used .. and then from there came the developed brand for FLIX .. but ‘flics’ came from the observation that the vision on the screen used to ‘flicker’ .. the film on the theatre screen used to ‘flicker’ coming out from the projector in the projection room - in some places it still does - though now its changed to digital .. and that is what the history of the term displayed."

