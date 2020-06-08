Amitabh Bachchan Explains Importance Of Politeness And Madness In Life, See Post

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media these days where he updates his fans with several thought-provoking posts or poems. Recently, the Badla actor shared a post on the Internet where he posted two of his pictures and wrote about being polite in life. Apart from that the actor wrote being polite is important but, one should be full of life as well.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a funny post

The Bollywood’s Shehenshah shared two pictures on his Twitter handle and in one of them he can be seen folding his hands and greeting while the other is a still from one of his films. While captioning the post, the actor wrote that it is very important to be polite in life towards others, but on the other hand, there should be some madness in life as well so that one can enjoy it. After sharing the post, Amitabh shared another on the micro-blogging site asking his fans to check out his tweet which will cheer his fans up.

Read: How Amitabh Bachchan Transformed Into His Character For 'Gulabo Sitabo': Watch

Read: Amitabh Bachchan And Mithun Chakraborty's Memorable Movies Together

T 3556 - Life mein vinamr hona 🙏 achcha hai .. lekin yaar .. kabhi kabhi thodi si 'tadi' bhi 💪honi chahiye .. hain ki nahin ? 🤣



Life में विनम्र होना 🙏 अच्छा है ; लेकिन यार , कभी कभी थोड़ी सी 'तड़ी ' भी 💪 होनी चाहिए , है की नहीं ? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/21xb8okbWy — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 8, 2020

Recently, the actor shared a motivational post on the Internet where he described how acquaintance can get someone a job easily which will stay for a while but, hard work is something which will be remembered a lifetime. He shared his words of wisdom on his Twitter handle where he wrote how one can easily get a job ort work through another person, but the job acquired with the help of one’s work and talent will gain recognition everywhere and will also stay for a lifetime.

Some time back, the Pink actor shared a poem ‘Andhere Ka Deepak' by his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The motivational poem spreads a message of sheer determination and not to get demotivated even in difficult times. The poem even talks about how a person should not give in easily and continue to strive hard.

The poem threw light on how people should not give up on difficult situations so easily. In the caption, he explained that no matter how big the problem or situation is, one should be determined to battle it. Further, describing the poetic uplifting words of Harivansh Rai Bachchan, the actor wrote that his father tried to explain that no matter even if the night is dark & deep, one can always bring a ray of light through his deeds. He also wrote that when a dream home once built with love and tender care, gets destroyed, one must not lose hope and start all over again.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan And Kareena Kapoor Khan's Movies Together, See List

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Pens Motivational Post About Importance Of Hard Work

(Image credit: Amitabh Bachchan/ Instaram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.