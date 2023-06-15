Diana Penty Announces Section 84 Shoot Wrap With Special Post For Co-star Amitabh Bachchan

Why you’re reading this: Amitabh Bachchan and Diana Penty will feature in the upcoming courtroom drama Section 84. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, it also stars Nimrat Kaur in a major role. Diana announced the shot wrap of the film on Thursday.

3 things you need to know

Section 84 is a courtroom thriller directed by Ribhu Dasgupta of Te3n fame.

The film is expected to release sometime next year.

This is the third collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and the director.

Diana Penty announces wrap on Section 84

Diana shared a set of images from the set of Section 84 and announced shoot wrap. One of the photos featured the actress with Big B as they posed with the clap board of the movie. Other pictures saw behind-the-scenes moments of Diana from the location.

Her caption read, “And it’s a WRAP. On what has been an incredibly special journey for me. Before we began shooting #Section84, I was beyond excited to be working with @amitabhbachchan for the first time, but also so damn nervous!! But now that we’ve been through a film together I can safely say, it has been one of the most enriching experiences of my career.”

(Diana Penty and Amitabh Bachchan wrapped filming for Section 84 | Image: Diana Penty/Instagram)

She also shared images of herself with co-stars Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee. Diana wrote in the caption, “Also, finally got to hang out with @nimratofficial and @nowitsabhi on set. Here’s proof that we’re actually in the same film.” The actress concluded by thanking the director, Ribhu Dasgupta. “@ribhu_dasgupta, thank you for bringing this whole thing together so beautifully. But more importantly, thank you for making sure our stomachs were always full! Priorities, priorities."

Amitabh Bachchan shares his experience of shooting Section 84

Amitabh Bachchan had earlier shared that shooting for the courtroom drama thriller was “taking a lot out” of him. The 80-year-old actor took to his personal blog to share a work update with fans and followers and wrote, “I must confess that the film Section 84 IPC is taking a lot out of me as far as the nature of the film and role is, which is why when the day work is done it does not leave you even as you set off for home .. much of it remains in the head and body and as is often the matter with the profession, it remains a pleasant disturbance.” Bachchan wrote. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.