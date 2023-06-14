Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Photo Of Shweta, Twinkle Khanna

Why you’re reading this story: Amitabh Bachchan has shared a major throwback picture on his Instagram handle, featuring his daughter Shweta Bachchan and Twinkle Khanna, both toddlers. Along with the image, he wrote a long note. Twinkle is the daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.

3 things you need to know

- The image is from Shweta Bachchan's birthday party.

- Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda is making his Bollywood debut with The Archies.

- Twinkle Khanna has two kids, Aarav and Nitara.

Amitabh Bachchan's note to Shweta Bachchan and Twinkle Khanna

The Uunchai actor shared a monochrome picture in which he can be seen carrying Shweta and Twinkle in his arms. The image is from Shweta's birthday party. Twinkle can be seen in a white frock, and Shweta is wearing a multicoloured ensemble.

Amitabh Bachchan, in his note, wrote that Shweta, married to Nikhil Nanda, has two kids, Navya and Agastya Nanda. On the other hand, Twinkle, married to actor Akshay Kumar, also has two kids, Aarav and Nitara. The veteran star also informed the fans that his grandson is soon going to make his Bollywood debut. Soon after the megastar shared the post, Shweta replied, "Very funny!!!"

For context, Shweta Bachchan is a writer and entrepreneur. Her son Agastya is going to make his acting debut with The Archies. Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna is also a writer and author of a best-selling novel. She is also an interior designer and currently pursuing a course in writing in London.

Agastya Nanda to make his acting debut with Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan

Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya is soon going to star in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which also marks the debut of Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan. The movie also stars Dot, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja. On the other hand, Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda is an entrepreneur and a co-founder of Aarah Health - an organisation that works for women's health.

Coming back to Amitabh Bachchan, he will be next seen in Project K, also starring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Another project in his kitty is Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Both films are slated to release next year in the first half of the year.