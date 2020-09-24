Amitabh Bachchan Shares Old Post Doing Cricket Commentary In IPL, Says 'Been A While'

As team Mumbai won the IPL match against team Kolkata yesterday, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share an unmissable throwback picture from an IPL game he attended earlier. The picture features Amitabh Bachchan conversing with someone on the commentary desk, while the actor can be seen with a head speaker. Take a look at the picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan's post:

In the caption, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that it has been a while since he has done cricket commentary. More so, the actor also expressed his excitement on team Mumbai’s win yesterday (September 23). Soon after Amitabh Bachchan shared the picture on Instagram, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and showered plaudits on his ‘numerous talents’. Some fans also mentioned that commentary sounds fun. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Fans React:

Kaun Banega Crorepati

The actor is currently shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is a game show. In the show, the host gives contestants the chance to answer a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs in order to win a cash prize. Every question at different levels of the game holds a particular prize amount. The contestants are also given a chance to quit the show with the last won amount.

What's next for Big B?

Meanwhile, the actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh in the leading roles, the movie is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of the film have also roped in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy to play prominent roles. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

The actor will be next seen in Jhund. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the movie is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. The movie also stars Ganesh Deshmukh and Vicky Kadian in prominent roles. He will be also seen in the much-anticipated film, Ponniyin Selvan.

(Image credits: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram)

