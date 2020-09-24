India Endorses United States' Joint Statement On Universal Declaration Of Human Rights

India on Wednesday, September 23 said that it is ‘proud’ to endorse the US move of announcing its 're-dedication' to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) that calls for fundamental freedom and unalienable rights for all humans.

Indian Mission to the United Nations welcomed the US joint statement and announced that it 'recommits' to the 1948-adopted UDHR. Apart from India, other nations that have joined the US include Bahrain, Brazil, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, the Maldives, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

India is proud to endorse the US initiative on the Joint Statement on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. pic.twitter.com/ng0NyGa8IL — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) September 23, 2020

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the purpose of the United States government is to secure “unalienable rights” and called on defending the same in today’s day and age citing the human rights project being in crisis.

From mentioning authoritarian governments such as in China and Iran to multinational organisations losing their way, the US Secretary of State said that the only way to uphold the human rights is to go back to the identifications made by the framers of the UDHR. He noted that similar to the founders of the UDHR, the US government should also “unwaveringly” defend the dignity of all humans.

Pompeo noted the ‘vital’ work of other governments

Mike Pompeo said that it is found in the American constitutional tradition “wide and deep” support for unalienable rights. Further saying that the “work is vital”, the US Secretary of State urged other governments to be inspired by the recent report of the Commission who should “rededicate” themselves to moral and religious resources to affirm the rights inherent in all human beings, which is also the core of the UDHR.

US Secretary of State said, “We hope the Commission’s recently published Report will serve as an inspiration to other nations and peoples... This work is vital. We must rediscover the nature of human rights and the courage to defend them."

(With ANI Input; Image - PTI)