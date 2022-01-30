Amitabh Bachchan Drops Throwback Picture With Mystery Actor; 'Guess Who?'

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Sunday, took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a monochrome throwback picture. In the quirky picture, Amitabh can be seen standing by a pool dressed in what appears to be a short robe of some sort. One can also see a hand tightening a belt around the actor's waist. In the caption, the actor asked fans to indulge in a hilarious 'guess who' game.

Captioning the post, the Shehanshah actor wrote, "Whose hand is it?"

Fans guess name of person on Amitabh Bachchan's post

As soon as the picture went online, several fans were quick enough to pen the wittiest responses to his question. A fan commented, "Kanoon ka haath hai (It's the arm of the law)." Another one suggested that it was Amitabh's 'dharam patni' actor Jaya Bachchan's hand. A netizen joked it belonged to Dharmendra as he wrote, "Dharam paaji ka haath hoga (It must be Dharmendra's hand)."

Several fans, however, actually recognised that the hand belonged to the late actor Sridevi. Filmmaker Farah Khan was also among the fans to give a correct answer. The still comes from the sets of 1984's release Inquilab, which featured Amitabh and Sridevi in the lead roles. The full picture shows Sridevi donning swimwear and holding Amitabh's belt.

Amitabh is quite an active social media user as he constantly treats fans with funny social media posts. On January 26, he posted yet another funny throwback picture on the special occasion of Republic Day. In the picture, he was seen sporting a tricolour-themed beard.

He captioned the picture in Hindi, “Many many congratulations for the Republic Day." The post was liked by more than 4.8 million fans within a few hours, including his granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma reacted to the post with "Hahahaha. (sic)"

Amitabh Bachchan on the work front

Amitabh Bachchan is surely an inspiration for all. At an age of 79, the actor has several projects in his kitty and hardly takes a break from work. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Runway 34. He will also star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the much-awaited movie Brahmastra.

Apart from these, the actor has Goodbye, Jhund, Project K and Uunchai in the pipeline. The actor will also star alongside Deepika Padukone in the official Hindi remake of The Intern.

