Amitabh Bachchan Enjoys Clear Skies & Cool Winter Breeze At Jalsa; 'Ye Mumbai Meri Jaan'

At the time when the country is witnessing the third layer of the COVID pandemic, the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has also decided to take precautions by staying at home. The Gulabo Sitabo actor, who has one of the most interesting social media timelines in Bollywood, is currently spending his time in Jalsa (his residence) as per his latest picture on Instagram.

Amitabh Bachchan enjoys winter sun

Taking to his Instagram handle, Amitabh Bachchan uploaded a fresh picture of himself enjoying the winter sun. The Thugs of Hindustan actor could be seen sitting on a chair with legs folded and it seems like he is enjoying the pause from the hectic shooting schedules. With this, Big B wrote in the caption, "Clear blue skies .. bright sunshine .. cool breezes .. ye hai Mumbai meri jaan".

Amitabh Bachchan also mentioned more about it in his blog. He stated, "The Sun in the clearest of skies and the gentlest of breezes .. the pollution of sound unaware in its quietude... the chirpiest of birds about, strange in their chatter... and the eminence of the reclined chair...had not seen the bright natural for years .. nor the reason in the lie of the lawn .. nor the reason for the timed scheduled for pre-scheduled work .. and the care of time and punctuality, simply blowing in the wind.. nature made for us .. and the defiling that we do in return .. pity".

Big B also opened up about how he is missing being outdoors amid all the hectic schedules. The Pink actor wrote, "The attraction of the content on the screen, in the recommendation of the progeny .. and the lethargy of never wanting to leave it orphaned .. even as now at this hour, it be in play .. but the connect .. the DAY and its effervescent faculty .. cannot ever be put aside.."

It seems like the veteran actor has also enjoyed watching a match as he wrote, "And the biased commentary fell on its nose again .. victory smashed them by the ropes .. the corners stool towelled splashed with the aqua for revival and the gum guards dislodged .. giving instruction and coached advice to defeat the onslaught .. failed .. and we WIN .."

(Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan)