Amitabh Bachchan's 'Agneepath', 'Wazir' & Other Films That Feature Avtar Gill

Amitabh Bachchan made his huge Bollywood debut with Saat Hindustani, released in 1969. In his 51 years of career span, the superstar has worked with several talented actors from the industry. Avtar Gill is one of the stars who has churned out quite a few films with Amitabh Bachchan. Having said that, let's check out some of the best films of Amitabh Bachchan that feature Avtar Gill.

Agneepath

Agneepath is an action and family drama film released in 1990. The film features Amitabh Bachchan as the protagonist Vijay Deenanath Chauhan along with Mithun Chakraborty, Madhavi, Neelam Kothari and Rohini Hattangadi. It has Danny Denzongpa as the antagonist Kancha Cheena. Avtar Gill plays Usman Bhai, Vijay Deenanath Chauhan's former boss. Agneepath is considered a breakthrough in Bachchan's career, and in the alliance of his all-time great movies.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan tweets about 'mazhab', fans applaud his positive message

Wazir

Wazir is a crime thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar in the lead roles alongside Aditi Rao Hydari, Manav Kaul and Neil Nitin Mukesh in supporting cast. The 2016's release is based on an original story by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Wazir tracks the story of a suspended Anti-Terrorism Squad officer who befriends a chess player who is a wheelchair user.

Also read | When Amitabh Bachchan became first Indian actor to have waxwork at Madame Tussauds

Shahenshah

Shahenshah is an action film starring Amitabh Bachchan in the title role, along with Meenakshi Sheshadri. The film is penned by Amitabh's wife Jaya Bachchan. Shahenshah was Big B's comeback film after a three-year break during which he had entered politics. The film is also recognised for AB's performance as a comic policeman and a crimefighting superhero.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan pens his thoughts on 'worries & difficulties' as he battles COVID-19

Baghban

Baghban is a family drama film released in 2003. The film stars Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aman Verma, Samir Soni, Saahil Chadha and Nasir Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen and Lilette Dubey. The film follows the story of a retired couple who is forced to live away from each other by their kids. The film was critically acclaimed.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan moved to tears by Polish choir's rendition of his father's 'Madhushala'

Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love

Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Rakhee, Juhi Chawla, Karisma Kapoor, Mohnish Bahl. This film marks Amiabh's first film with Akshay Kumar. Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love follows the story of a family who encounters a crisis when disputes take place between the father (Bachchan) and the son (Kumar). The film was released in 2001.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.