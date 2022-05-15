Amitabh Bachchan Gives Savage Reply To Trolls That Called Him 'Buddha' For Waking Up Late

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is super-active on his social media handles and his day-to-day posts are proof of it. On May 15, 2022, Big B took to his Facebook account and interacted with fans as he greeted them with 'Good Morning'. The Jhund actor often posts pictures and videos on his social media space and fans never leave a chance to hail the legendary actor for his work but recently a netizen called him 'Buddha' and here's how Mr. Bachchan gave a savage reply to the troll.

Amitabh Bachchan gives THIS reply to a troll calling him 'Buddha'

Taking to his Facebook account, Amitabh Bachchan sent morning wishes to his fans and followers. Soon after that, a netizen commented, "Abey Buddhe dopahar ho gaye (Old man, it’s afternoon)." Giving a befitting reply to this troll, Big B wrote, "I pray to god that nobody insults you when you grow old." Not only this, another user took to the comment section and wrote, "Don't you think its little early," to which the Chehre actor wrote, "Thank you for your taunt. I was working till late hours, shooting got over early morning. Woke up late, so sent wishes right away. I apologise if you are hurt."

One of the netizens poked fun at Big B saying that he must have drunk country liquor late at night and therefore he woke up late. To this, Amitabh Bachchan replied, "I do not drink, make others drink Madhushala."

Image: Facebook/@AmitabhBachchan

Amitabh Bachchan opens up on social media guidelines

Recently, Big B created a stir after sharing an unusual post featuring a teaser for a song from Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Dhaakad. However, he promptly deleted it later. Now, after a few days, the superstar took to his blog section to share his candid views on the strict rules and regulations of social media. It is pertinent to note that the 79-year-old actor didn't mention anyone's name in his blog.

The blog read, "There are strict rules and regulations now by the GOI and the ASCI guidelines, I think that is who they are, who have now given ruling that, Influencers – a new terminology for them that put up product pictures with a mention or product pictures, to state that they are the sponsors, promoters, etc., or in partnership.. else it is becoming illegal .. so several posts of mine have been given notices that the change should be done … else .. … ya .. !!"

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Jhund and Runway 34. He will be next seen in Ayan Mukerjee's directorial, Brahmastra.

Image: Instagram/@AmitabhBachchan