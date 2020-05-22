Was It A Video Call? Big B Explains How 'Gulabo Sitabo's' Trailer Announcement Was Shot

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and director Shoojit Sircar on Thursday came together for a fun conference video call to announce the trailer launch of their film 'Gulabo Sitabo'. But was it really a video call the three were talking?

The answer is 'No.'Amitabh Bachchan in his blog explained how just in 'one take' he shot the hilarious video. Revealing that it was Abhishek Bachchan who shot his part on the iPhone, Bachchan said, "so the conference video was made individually in each home."

He further explained, "the conversational mood to make it look as though it is seamless is done with great dexterity .. we say our bit and act silently in our mind the kind of lines the others will say and then give the impression that it has been spoken to you, react and say your part."

"Abhishek shot my part on the iPhone and gave the instructions for the gaps and the timings to speak .. pretty darn good eh ..? and it was one take," Bachchan concluded.

About the film

Gulabo Sitabo is bankrolled by Rising Sun Films production that is also Shoojit Sircar’s new production venture. The film is also produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Gulabo Sitabo is written by acclaimed writer, Juhi Chaturvedi who has also written films like Vicky Donor, Piku, Madras Café, The Sky Is Pink, etc. Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan is all set to release on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020.

