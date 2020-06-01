Amitabh Bachchan Has Sung These Popular Songs: Read Full List

Amitabh Bachchan, apart from his acting, is also widely known for his writing skills and singing skills. The actor has performed and recorded multiple songs throughout his career in the industry. Take a look at some of the most popular songs that Bachchan has sung:

Popular songs that Amitabh Bachchan has sung:

Ekla Chalo Re

Ekla Chalo Re is a song written by Rabindranath Tagore and has been used in multiple films. Amitabh Bachchan recorded the song for Vidya Balan's Kahaani in 2012. The English lyrics of the song were sung by Clinton Cerejo. The music for the song was composed by the popular duo of Vishal-Shekhar. The film's cast also includes Sujoy Ghosh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The song was produced under the T-Series music label.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Speaks About Space Between His Eyebrows In Quirky BTS Picture

Atrangi Yaari

Atrangi Yaari is one of the most popular songs from the film Wazir. The song ended up becoming one of the most popular friendship anthems in the country. The song was recorded by Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar. The music for it was composed by Rochak Kohli and the lyrics were penned by Deepak Ramola and Gurpreet Saini. The song was produced under the T-Series music label.

Main Yahan Tu Wahan

Main Yahan Tu Wahan is a popular song from Amitabh Bachchan's Baghban. The song starts when Amitabh Bachchan calls Hema Malini when they are staying in different houses with their kids. The song is sung by Bachchan and Alka Yagnik. The music for it was composed by Aadesh Shrivastava and the lyrics were penned by Sameer. The song was produced under the T-Series music label.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's On-the-spot Invention Is 'YOGEN'; Here's What It Means

Chalo Jane Do

Chalo Jane Do is one of the songs from the music tracks of Bhoothnath. The song was recorded by Amitabh Bachchan and Juhi Chawla. The lyrics for it were penned by Javed Akhtar whereas the music was composed by the popular duo of Vishal and Shekhar. The song was produced under the T-Series music label.

Say Shava Shava

Say Shava Shava is one of the most popular songs from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Also starring Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Jaya Bachchan, the song was recorded by Amitabh Bachchan, Sudesh Bhosle, Alka Yagnik, Sunidhi Chauhan, Aadesh Shrivastava, and Udit Narayan. The lyrics were penned by Sameer Anjaan and the music for the song was composed by Aadesh Shrivastava. The song was produced under the music label of Sony.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Helps migrant Labourers By Arranging Transport Service For Them; Details

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Reflects On Lockdown, Says 'it Has Taught More Than My Life Of 78 Years'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.