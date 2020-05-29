Amitabh Bachchan Helps migrant Labourers By Arranging Transport Service For Them; Details

As the transport services in the cournty are slowly opening up, thousands of migrant labourers are heading home. In this time of crisis, many celebrities are helping the migrant labourers. After Sonu Sood, now legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is helping the migrant labourers. Manav Manglani took to his Instagram and shared the pics of the buses that Amitabh Bachchan has arranged for workers. Take a look at it here.

Amitabh Bachchan helps migrant labourers

Manav Manglani took to his Instagram on May 29, 2020, and shared the picture of the buses that Amitabh Bachchan has organised for the migrant labourers. In the caption of his post, he shared the details about the transport. He wrote "#AmitabhBachchan sponsors 10 buses for migrants in association with Mahim dargah and Haji Ali dargah

About 300 migrants will be sent to the various locations in UP viz. Lucknow, Allahbad, Ghorakhpur and Bhadoi.

The caption also talked about the facilities that the workers will be getting, "The buses will be provided with food and snacks for the entire journey with water juices etc. The medical kits are also being provided to the migrants in case they may need it in their journey. Hand sanitizer, masks etc are also being provided". He also takes about the measures taken to keep the migrant labourers safe "Utmost care is being taken about the social distancing and only half the capacity of the bus in Being loaded with the migrants ie each bus will carry only 25 passengers in a 52 seater bus. #IndiaFightsCorona #friday #migrantworkers #home #journey #india #manavmanglani." Take a look at the post here.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the Marathi film AB aani CD along with Vikram Gokhale. His next film which was going to release in theatres was Gulabo Sitabo. Now the film will be released on Amazon Prime video for the viewers to watch on June 12. This is because of the ongoing pandemic. Apart from this, he will be seen in many upcoming films like Jhund, Wisdom for Heroes, Brahmastra and The Great Man. In 'Jundh' he will be seen in the role of Vijay Barse who is a retired sports teacher who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer.

